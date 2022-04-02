FIFA Reveals World Cup 2022 Official Mascot

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled La'eeb as the official mascot for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He is full of energy and will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb believes that ‘Now is All’, and encourages everyone to believe in themselves.

La'eeb was unveiled during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final Draw, which took place on Friday in Doha.

Taking to twitter, FIFA wrote, “He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone! Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot.”