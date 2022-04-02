FIFA Reveals World Cup 2022 Official Mascot

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has unveiled La'eeb as the official mascot for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He is full of energy and will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb believes that ‘Now is All’, and encourages everyone to believe in themselves.
La'eeb was unveiled during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final Draw, which took place on Friday in Doha.
Taking to twitter, FIFA wrote, “He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone! Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot.”
Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: "We are delighted to unveil La'eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. He comes from the mascot-verse - a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like."
La'eeb will be everywhere, welcoming the world, inspiring young fans, and cheering the action during the tournament, which will take place from November 21 to December 18.
"The courageous and uplifting La'eeb has attended every previous FIFA World Cup tournament and has contributed to some of the most famous moments in football history, including a number of iconic goals. La'eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes.”
Also Read: PM Modi, Nepal PM Hold Delegation-Level Talks in Delhi