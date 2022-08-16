BSF Signs MoU with IRCTC to Ease E-Ticket Service

The Border Security Force (BSF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure the safety and security of booking data under its air e-ticket service for the troops of India's border guarding force.

Taking to twitter, the BSF wrote, “MoU for BSF Air e-ticket service was signed with IRCTC official in presence of Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, Rajni Hasija, CMD IRCTC, Seema Kumar, Additional Member (T&C), Railway Board and other senior officers of BSF and IRCTC at BSF FHQ, New Delhi.”