BSF Signs MoU with IRCTC to Ease E-Ticket Service

The Border Security Force (BSF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure the safety and security of booking data under its air e-ticket service for the troops of India's border guarding force.
Taking to twitter, the BSF wrote, “MoU for BSF Air e-ticket service was signed with IRCTC official in presence of Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, Rajni Hasija, CMD IRCTC, Seema Kumar, Additional Member (T&C), Railway Board and other senior officers of BSF and IRCTC at BSF FHQ, New Delhi.”
This service will provide a dedicated online portal with a credit facility of 60 days, mentions the statement. The MoU is significant in terms of providing better facilities to the personnel of the BSF, which guards 3,323 km of India-Pakistan and 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borders.