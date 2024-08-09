BSF Thwarts Bangladeshi Infiltration Attempt at Indo-Bangla Border in West Bengal

In response to the escalating situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a high-level committee to monitor the eastern border and ensure the safety of Indian citizens. In a post on his X handle, Shah stated, “In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.”