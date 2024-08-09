BSF Thwarts Bangladeshi Infiltration Attempt at Indo-Bangla Border in West Bengal

Tension flared at the Sitalkuchi fenced border area in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, on Friday morning as over a hundred panicked Bangladeshi nationals gathered on the other side of the fence, attempting to cross into India. The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted the infiltration attempt through vigilant patrols and heavy deployment.
The group, predominantly Bangladeshi Hindus, assembled approximately 400 meters from the fence near a water body in Genduguri and Doikhawa villages in Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat district. The BSF’s 157 Battalion, stationed at Pathantuli village, maintained strict oversight on both vehicles and foot traffic, preventing any unauthorized entry. The Bangladeshis were subsequently escorted back by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel.
A senior BSF official from the Eastern Command confirmed the incident, stating, “The Bangladeshis had gathered at the border, but none were able to enter the country as the border was completely sealed. They were later taken back by the BGB into their own country.”
The unrest in Bangladesh, marked by severe and bloody anti-government protests over the past three weeks, has led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The violence has resulted in 469 reported deaths and severe persecution of minorities, prompting numerous attempts by distressed Bangladeshis to illegally cross into India.
In response to the escalating situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a high-level committee to monitor the eastern border and ensure the safety of Indian citizens. In a post on his X handle, Shah stated, “In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.”
The committee will be led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF’s Eastern Command, highlighting the government’s commitment to managing border security amid regional turmoil.