BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Seizes Drone and Heroin in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone and seized a packet of suspected heroin in two separate locations near the border in Amritsar district on Thursday, official reports said. Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF troops effectively prevented another cross-border smuggling attempt involving narcotics and drones.
The BSF in a press release stated, "On October 31, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, a broken drone was recovered by BSF troops at approximately 09:15 am from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district."
The recovered drone, identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, marked another thwarted intrusion effort.
Shortly afterwards, at about 10:20 am, BSF personnel found a packet of suspected heroin weighing around 540 grams in a field near Dhanoe Kalan village. According to the BSF, "The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape."
BSF officials praised the alert response and reliable intelligence that enabled their teams to disrupt these smuggling attempts. Just days before, on October 30, BSF had a notably successful day, recovering five drones, one Glock pistol, and three packets of suspected heroin from various border points in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
Highlighting this earlier seizure, the BSF stated, "October 30, 2024, was a particularly successful day for the BSF, as vigilant troops, acting on reliable intelligence, recovered five drones, one pistol, and three packets of suspected heroin in a single day from different locations along the border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts."