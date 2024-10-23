Meghalaya

Cross-Border Smuggling Foiled: BSF Troops Capture Rs 16 Lakh Worth of Goods

Vigilant BSF Troops Halt Smuggling Operations, Safeguard Meghalaya's Borders
In an effort to combat cross-border smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya successfully foiled several smuggling attempts, seizing contraband items valued at over Rs 16 lakh along the international border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 4th Battalion BSF conducted special operations near the international border, leading to the rescue of 27 cattle hidden in a jungle area. These cattle were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh and have since been handed over to the PPP Muktapur for further necessary action.

In a separate operation, alert troops of the 193rd Battalion BSF intercepted a pick-up vehicle (No. ML-05-AC) loaded with cosmetic items lacking valid documentation near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. Additionally, a substantial quantity of edible items and liquor was seized in other operations along the international border.

