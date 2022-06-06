BSF Troops Gun Down Smuggler Near Indo-Bangla Border

During an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down an alleged smuggler in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when BSF personnel observed the movement of smugglers in the area.

According to a BSF statement, “When the jawans tried to stop the smuggler, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The troopers initially tried to stop them by using non lethal weapons. Sensing danger, one of the jawans was compelled to use his personal safety weapon and shot the smuggler.”

It may be mentioned that the body of the smuggler has been recovered. He has been identified as Rohil Mandal.

His body was handed over to police, the officials added.

