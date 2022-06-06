Uttarakhand Bus Accident: IAF to Take Bodies of Pilgrims to MP

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft has been arranged to take the bodies of pilgrims killed in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to Madhya Pradesh.
This was informed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.
It may be mentioned that the deceased pilgrims hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.
Speaking with ANI, Chouhan said that the bodies will be sent to MP's Khajuraho from Uttarakhand's Dehradun after postmortem. Teams of the Madhya Pradesh government will take them to four different villages in the state. Chouhan further informed that all the bodies were recovered last night, and their post mortem was done too.
Chouhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the continuous support from the centre.
Meanwhile, Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured along with free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and reached the disaster control room at the secretariat to take stock of the relief and rescue operations. The chief minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
After the search and rescue operations concluded, the officials today said that as many as 26 persons have been confirmed dead while four are critically injured.
A total of 26 persons have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on Sunday.
