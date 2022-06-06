Uttarakhand Bus Accident: IAF to Take Bodies of Pilgrims to MP

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft has been arranged to take the bodies of pilgrims killed in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to Madhya Pradesh.

This was informed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the deceased pilgrims hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

Speaking with ANI, Chouhan said that the bodies will be sent to MP's Khajuraho from Uttarakhand's Dehradun after postmortem. Teams of the Madhya Pradesh government will take them to four different villages in the state. Chouhan further informed that all the bodies were recovered last night, and their post mortem was done too.

Chouhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the continuous support from the centre.