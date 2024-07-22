National

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Will Sitharaman Address Tax Expectations?

Union Budget 2024 will be the first budget after the Modi 3.0 government's re-election for a third term. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table her seventh consecutive budget in the Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present seventh consecutive budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table her seventh consecutive budget in the Parliament on Tuesday (July 23). She is expected to begin her Budget 2024 speech at 11 am.

The Parliament's budget session began on Monday. This will be the first full budget after the ruling party's re-election for the third term. Tax payers are hoping for Modi 3.0 government's first budget to bring significant tax reliefs.

The Budget 2024 is expected to lay the roadmap of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047. Tax reliefs, economic reforms and infrastructural investments are likely to grab attention. Raising the tax-free income threshold, reducing tax rates for middle-income earners, and increasing standard deductions for the salaried employees are some of the expectations.

The Finance Minister's Budget 2024 speech will be streamed live on the Indian government's official site for Union Budget - indiabudget.gov.in and will be live on Sansad TV.

For in-depth, accurate and timely updates, follow Pratidin Time.

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Employability an issue pointed out by Economic Survey

A startling revelation that only around 51.25 per cent of Indian youth is deemed employable has been one of the highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24.

That essentially comes down to one in every two graduates who are not employable straight out of college. This comes at a time when the Centre has tried to bring down the unemployment numbers, increase apprenticeships, and create jobs in the services and manufacturing sectors.

According to the Economic Survey, in India, 65 per cent of the country's fast-growing population is under 35 years of age, and many of them simply lack the skills required in a modern economy.

However, it is worth noting that the number has risen impressively in the last decade from around 34 per cent to 51.3 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024
Economic Survey Shows Only One In Two Indian Graduates Employable

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Highlights of Economic Survey

The recent Economic Survey, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, projects that the Indian economy can achieve a medium-term growth rate of over seven per cent if the country builds on the structural reforms undertaken in the last decade.

The survey emphasizes the need for a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments, and the private sector to realize this potential. The financial sector is undergoing significant changes, with primary capital markets facilitating capital formation of ₹10.9 lakh crore during FY24, accounting for 29% of the gross fixed capital formation of private and public corporates in FY23.

India faces unique opportunities and challenges amid global trends like geo-economic fragmentation, self-reliance, climate change, technological advancements, and limited policy space. The survey suggests a shift in focus to bottom-up reforms and strengthening governance to ensure sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024
Economic Survey Projects Sustained 7% Growth for Indian Economy
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2024

Key Events

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present seventh consecutive budget

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Employability an issue pointed out by Economic Survey

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Highlights of Economic Survey

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-2024-live-updates
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com