Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Will Sitharaman Address Tax Expectations?

The recent Economic Survey, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, projects that the Indian economy can achieve a medium-term growth rate of over seven per cent if the country builds on the structural reforms undertaken in the last decade.
The survey emphasizes the need for a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments, and the private sector to realize this potential. The financial sector is undergoing significant changes, with primary capital markets facilitating capital formation of ₹10.9 lakh crore during FY24, accounting for 29% of the gross fixed capital formation of private and public corporates in FY23.
India faces unique opportunities and challenges amid global trends like geo-economic fragmentation, self-reliance, climate change, technological advancements, and limited policy space. The survey suggests a shift in focus to bottom-up reforms and strengthening governance to ensure sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.