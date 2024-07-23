Budget 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal Says India On Path Of Progress

The nation is well on the path of progress due to the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The former Assam Chief Minister reacted to the Union Budget 2024 presented today in the Parliament.
He said that the poor, women, youth and farmers were the main cornerstones of this budget. The budget will also focus on various other fronts like infrastructure, women empowerment, employment, skill development.
Sonowal highlighted the special measures for floods announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget today saying that the Centre has sought to take steps to address the issue of floods in several states and the damages caused by it.
The budget will help over five crore indigenous tribals residing in 63,000 villages, while special focus has been given to the issue of unemployment.
Reflecting on his portfolio, the Union ports, shipping and waterways minister said that the budget has taken special steps to empower the ministry which will help the nation in economic progress.
Additionally, the budget will also focus on developing the cruise industry for revenue generation, according to Sarbananda Sonowal.