Budget Session Of Parliament To Begin On Jan 31

The Parliament's Budget session, the final session before the upcoming general elections in April-May, 2024, is set to commence on January 31 and is expected to run until February 9.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, reported ANI quoting sources.
The session will commence with President of India Droupadi Murmu delivering a speech to the combined assembly of both Houses of Parliament.
The temporary budget usually addresses the financial requirements during the time between the Lok Sabha polls and the formation of a new government.