Assam: 5 Persons Arrested for Selling Fake Gold in Tezpur

Five persons have been arrested for selling fake gold biscuits by the Chariduar police in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, the arrested persons had duped a man hailing from West Bengal by selling fake gold biscuits to him. Cash worth Rs 7 lakhs was also seized from their possession.

The culprits were arrested after the Chariduar police conducted search operations in the Balipara area of Tezpur.

A vehicle bearing registration number AS12BC1339 has also been seized.

A police official said, “The five persons confessed that they sold gold biscuits to the person from West Bengal and had collected the money from the person.”

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazrul Islam, Mofizur Rahman, Zainuddin, Ainul Haque and Lutfur Hussain. All the five arrested hail from Lakhimpur district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

