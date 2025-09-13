“Built Under Great Challenges,” Says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mizoram Rail Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mizoram’s first railway link on Saturday, marking a historic milestone in connecting the northeastern state to India’s railway network. The much-awaited Bairabi-Sairang line, built at a cost of over ₹8,070 crore, will be formally commissioned during the Prime Minister’s visit to Aizawl.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking ahead of the inauguration, underlined the extraordinary engineering challenges that had to be overcome to make the project a reality. “It is a matter of great joy that railway connectivity to Mizoram will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow. The Bairabi-Sairang project is a crucial initiative for linking Mizoram with the rest of India,” Vaishnaw said on Friday.

He explained that engineers faced complex Himalayan geology and loose sand, requiring innovative solutions. “We had to first solidify the sand into a rock-like formation before constructing. A new tunnelling method was developed for this project. There are 45 tunnels stretching over 51 km and 45 bridges, one of which is taller than the Qutub Minar,” the minister noted.

The line will immediately open to freight services, ensuring steady supply of food grains, fertilisers and essential commodities to the state. Passenger services will begin from Sunday, with three express trains—Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily), and Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the direct rail link will provide safe, efficient and cost-effective travel while enhancing regional connectivity and logistics.

In addition to the railway project, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The inauguration is part of the Prime Minister’s three-day tour across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, where he will launch and dedicate projects worth ₹71,850 crore aimed at boosting connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

