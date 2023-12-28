Bus Catches Fire After Accident in Madhya Pradesh; 13 Passengers Killed

As many as 13 passengers were burnt to death after a bus caught fire following a major accident at Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, reports said.
As per reports, a passenger bus collided with a dumper truck at the Guna-Aaron road after which the bus caught fire.
Reportedly, 14 other people on the bus have been injured in the tragic accident. They have been admitted at the Guna District Hospital and currently undergoing treatment there.
The police said that the priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured.
An investigation is underway into the incident, reports added.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and have ordered the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured passengers. He also ordered a probe into the accident.