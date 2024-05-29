Bus Overturns in Rajasthan; 2 Dozens People Injured

One of the travelers, Govind Soni from Bassi, recounted, "I was supposed to get off the bus in Dausa, but the driver fell asleep, causing the bus to overturn around 5.30 - 6.00 am. We had been to Haridwar on the same bus and were returning when the accident occurred." Another passenger, Chandra from Jaipur, mentioned that they were asleep when the accident happened and did not have time to react.