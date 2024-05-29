Bus Overturns in Rajasthan; 2 Dozens People Injured

Around two dozen people were injured when a speeding bus collided with a divider and overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 6 am near channel number 165 of the highway, close to Peechupara village.
Upon hearing the victims' cries for help, residents from the nearby villages of Peechupara and Somada rushed to the site and called for an ambulance. With assistance from the locals, the injured were taken to the Dausa district hospital for treatment. Two individuals with severe injuries were referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care, while others received primary treatment at the district hospital and some have since been discharged.
The bus, carrying pilgrims, was returning to Jaipur from Haridwar. It is reported that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.
Dr. Mahendra Meena, the emergency duty officer at Dausa Hospital, confirmed, "The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway near channel number 165 when the driver fell asleep, causing the bus to hit a divider and overturn. Nearly two dozen travelers were injured, with two serious cases referred to Jaipur. Others are either admitted to the hospital or have been discharged after receiving primary treatment."
One of the travelers, Govind Soni from Bassi, recounted, "I was supposed to get off the bus in Dausa, but the driver fell asleep, causing the bus to overturn around 5.30 - 6.00 am. We had been to Haridwar on the same bus and were returning when the accident occurred." Another passenger, Chandra from Jaipur, mentioned that they were asleep when the accident happened and did not have time to react.
This incident is part of a concerning pattern of accidents on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway, where around 100 people have lost their lives over the past 10 months. Just earlier this month, on May 12, three members of the same family were killed and six others, including four children, were injured when a speeding truck collided with their car near Bada village. They were traveling from Ahmedabad to Haridwar.