Bus Plunges Off Flyover in Odisha; 5 Dead, 38 Injured

Five individuals lost their lives and approximately 38 others were injured on Monday when a bus carrying about 50 passengers slid off a flyover on National Highway-16 near Barabati in Odisha's Jajpur district. The bus was traveling from Cuttack to West Bengal's Digha at the time of the accident.
The Chief District Medical Officer of Jajpur confirmed the number of injured individuals to India Today TV and noted that the bus driver is in critical condition. He mentioned that the injured have been transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and the Community Health Center in Jajpur for treatment.
A local eyewitness suggested that the driver may have been intoxicated, stating, "We were at the nearest bus stand, we found that the bus driver was driving recklessly and moving the bus randomly. We think the driver was drinking liquor while driving."
A rescue operation is currently being carried out at the accident site by fire services personnel and locals.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed sorrow over the fatalities and announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.