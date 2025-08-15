Bus-Tractor Collision in West Bengal Leaves 10 Dead, 25 Injured

Ten people, including two women, were killed and 25 others injured after a private bus collided with the rear of a stationary tractor early on Friday, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred at Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway 19. The bus, travelling from Bardhaman to Durgapur, was reportedly carrying 45 passengers, including six children, all reportedly residents of Bihar returning from a holy dip in the Ganga River.

Among the deceased were eight men and two women, while six children sustained injuries in the crash.

Police teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene, and all 35 injured passengers were transported to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

