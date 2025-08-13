Rajasthan: 10 Dead, Including 7 Children, After Van Rams Parked Truck

In a tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, ten people, including seven children and three women, lost their lives, and several others were injured when a pickup van rammed into a parked truck early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 4 am in Bapi village on the Manoharpur Highway, when a pickup van full of devotees was returning from Salasar Balaji. According to reports, the victims, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, had offered prayers at Khatu Shyam and were traveling in two pickup vans. While one vehicle passed ahead, the other collided with a stationary trailer truck.

The impact left dozens injured. Ten people succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Dausa District Hospital. Nine others in critical condition have been shifted to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital for advanced treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the mortuary.

“The accident took place on Manoharpur Highway, in which at least 10 people have died,” said Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana. “Some of the injured have been referred to SMS Hospital for better treatment.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that the pickup van was overcrowded with devotees returning from Salasar Balaji. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives, calling the incident “extremely tragic.” In a post on X, he wrote, “The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.”

