Bustling Streets, Serene Homes: Eid al-Fitr Spirit Enlivens People Worldwide

Meanwhile, Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Market were alive with the spirit of celebration as Muslims thronged the streets adorned in colorful attires to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The iconic dome of the Nizamuddin Dargah, illuminated with bright yellow lights, cast a festive aura, heralding the commencement of Eid festivities on Thursday.