BVR Subrahmanyam Appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.

The Appointment Committee of the Union cabinet approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment.

Subrahmanyam will replace Parameswaran Iyer who will move to United States after being appointed as Executive Director at World Bank.

The notice issued by the committee read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG:87) (Retd.) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, vice Shri Parameswar Iyer, upon his appointment as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions, previously approved in respect of appointment of Shri Parameswaran Iyer as CEO, NITI Aayog.”

It may be mentioned that Subrahmanyam, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, is a 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. He was appointed as private secretary between 2004 and 2008 to the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In the year 2018, he served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and later assumed the office of Commerce Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.