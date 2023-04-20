By Decriminalizing Homosexuality, One Can Have Stable Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court

By looking at India constitutionally and socially the Supreme Court on Thursday said that decriminalizing homosexuality is the only way to contemplate stability in same sex marriages.

It said, "We have already reached the intermediate stage that by decriminalizing homosexuality, one can contemplate that people who belong to the same sex would be in stable marriage-like relationships.”

According to reports, a bench of five-judge headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud observed that in the last 69 years.

The Chief Justice said, "When you decriminalize homosexuality, you also realize that these are not one-off relationships, these are also stable relationships...by decriminalizing homosexuality, we have not just recognized relationships between consenting adults of same gender...we have also recognized implicitly, therefore, the fact that people who are of same sex would be in stable relationships.”

The bench told senior advocate A. M. Singhvi, representing some of the petitioners seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages that the law is surely capable of broadly reading, “according to you to take into account stable relationship of same sex as well.”