'Bypoll Results Encouraging', Says Gaurav Gogoi as INDIA Wins 4 Out of 7 Seats

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday hailed the Opposition alliance's bypoll wins in four out of seven Assembly seats, saying the results were "extremely encouraging".
Gogoi said the outcome of the bye-elections demonstrates the potential of the anti-BJP front to win the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections next year.
"The bye-election results are extremely encouraging. INDIA has shown the potential to win big in 2024," he posted on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).
Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, hailed the party's win in the Ghosi bypoll.
He said that the people not only helped the SP win the seat but also lent a major boost to INDIA.
"Our victory today will set the tone for more wins in the coming days," Akhikesh posted on X in Hindi.
Also lauding the people of Dhupguri in North Bengal after her party, the TMC, won the Assembly bypoll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, "I thank the people of Dhupguri for reposing faith in us and voting decisively in our favour in the critical by-election to the assembly constituency. The people of North Bengal are with us and trust our strategies for growth, inclusiveness and empowerment. Bengal has given its mandate, and, soon, INDIA will vote its choice. Jai Bangla! Jai INDIA! (sic)."
The results for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats across six states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Kerala — were declared on Friday.
Out of the seven Assembly seats, BJP has won three — Boxanagar, Dhanpur and Bageshwar, while INDIA won four — Dumri, Puthupally, Ghosi and Dhupguri.