'Bypoll Results Encouraging', Says Gaurav Gogoi as INDIA Wins 4 Out of 7 Seats

Also lauding the people of Dhupguri in North Bengal after her party, the TMC, won the Assembly bypoll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X, "I thank the people of Dhupguri for reposing faith in us and voting decisively in our favour in the critical by-election to the assembly constituency. The people of North Bengal are with us and trust our strategies for growth, inclusiveness and empowerment. Bengal has given its mandate, and, soon, INDIA will vote its choice. Jai Bangla! Jai INDIA! (sic)."