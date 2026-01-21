Cabinet Approves Extension of Atal Pension Yojana Till 2031

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) till the financial year 2030–31, extending government support for the popular social security scheme aimed at unorganised and low-income workers.

The decision, taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also includes continued funding for awareness programmes, promotional activities, and developmental support, along with financial backing to bridge gaps and ensure the long-term sustainability of the scheme.

According to the government, the extension will help expand the reach of APY among workers in the unorganised sector by improving awareness and strengthening implementation at the ground level. Government support will also continue in the form of gap funding to maintain the viability of the pension scheme.

The Atal Pension Yojana provides a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60, depending on the contribution made by the subscriber during their working years. The scheme is seen as a key pillar of India’s social security framework, especially for workers who do not have access to formal pension systems.

Launched on May 9, 2015, APY was designed to ensure financial security for people working in the informal sector, including daily wage earners, self-employed individuals, and small traders.

As of January 19, 2026, more than 8.66 crore people have enrolled under the scheme, reflecting its growing acceptance across the country.

The government said the continuation of APY aligns with its broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming to create a pensioned society where citizens have income security in old age.

Officials noted that sustained government support is crucial to keep the scheme accessible, affordable, and widely adopted, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

