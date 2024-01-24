Cabinet Approves MoU Signing Between India and Oman On IT Cooperation

Over the period, MeitY has entered into MoUs/Agreements with its counterpart organizations from various countries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain. This is in consonance with the various initiatives taken by Government of India such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India etc. to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. In this changing paradigm, there is an imminent need for exploring business opportunities, sharing of best practices and attracting investment in the digital sector with the objective of enhancing mutual cooperation.