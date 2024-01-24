Cabinet Approves MoU Signing Between India and Oman On IT Cooperation

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on December 15, 2023, between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman on cooperation in the field of Information Technology.
The MoU intends to promote comprehensive cooperation between the Parties through mutual support, sharing of technologies, information and investments in the field of Information Technology.
The MoU shall come into effect from the date of signature of the Parties and shall remain in force for 3 years. Both G2G and B2B bilateral Cooperation in the field of Information Technology will be enhanced.
MoU envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT.
MeitY has been mandated to promote international cooperation in emerging and frontier areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) under bilateral and regional frameworks of cooperation. MeitY is collaborating with several countries and multilateral agencies for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the ICT domain.
Over the period, MeitY has entered into MoUs/Agreements with its counterpart organizations from various countries to promote cooperation and exchange of information in the ICT domain. This is in consonance with the various initiatives taken by Government of India such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India etc. to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. In this changing paradigm, there is an imminent need for exploring business opportunities, sharing of best practices and attracting investment in the digital sector with the objective of enhancing mutual cooperation.