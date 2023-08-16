Cabinet Approves “PM-eBus Sewa” For Augmenting City Bus Operation by 10,000 e-Buses

Boost to E-Mobility:

· The scheme will promote e-mobility and provide full support for behind-the-meter power infrastructure.

· Cities will also be supported for development of charging infrastructure under Green Urban Mobility Initiatives.

· The support to bus priority infrastructure shall not only accelerate the proliferation of state-of-the-art, energy efficient electric buses but also foster the innovation in the e-mobility sector as well as development of resilient supply chain for electric vehicles.

· This scheme shall also bring in economies of scale for procurement of electric buses through aggregation for e-buses.

· Adoption to Electric mobility will reduce noise and air pollution and curb carbon emission.

· Modal shift due to increased share of bus-based public transportation will lead to GHG reduction.