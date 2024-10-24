Cabinet Approves Rs 6,798 Cr Railway Projects To Enhance Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit two major railway projects with a combined estimated cost of approximately Rs 6,798 crore. This decision marks a significant step towards enhancing railway infrastructure and connectivity across multiple states.
The approved initiatives include the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections, spanning 256 kilometers, and the construction of a new railway line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati, covering an additional 57 kilometers.
According to the CCEA, the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections will "strengthen the connectivity to Nepal, North-east India, and border areas," facilitating the movement of both passenger and goods trains. This enhancement is expected to spur socio-economic growth in the region.
The new railway line connecting Errupalem, Amaravati, and Namburu will traverse through the NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, as well as Khammam district in Telangana. Together, these projects will cover eight districts across three states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar—adding approximately 313 kilometers to the existing Indian Railways network.
The new line will provide vital connectivity to around 168 villages, impacting a population of approximately 1.2 million through the establishment of nine new stations. The multi-tracking initiative will enhance connectivity to two Aspirational Districts, Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur, benefiting around 388 villages and an estimated 9,00,000 residents.
These routes are critical for transporting essential commodities, including agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, and cement. The capacity augmentation associated with these projects is anticipated to generate an additional freight traffic of 31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Highlighting the environmental benefits, the CCEA emphasized that railways, as an "environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation," will contribute to achieving climate goals while minimizing logistics costs. The initiatives are projected to lower CO2 emissions by 168 crore kg, equivalent to the planting of seven crore trees.
The new line will also facilitate direct access to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, enhancing mobility for industries and the local population. This development promises improved efficiency and service reliability within the Indian Railways network.
Additionally, the multi-tracking proposal aims to ease operations and reduce congestion, addressing the critical need for infrastructural development on some of the busiest railway sections in the country.
The projects are a key outcome of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, made possible through integrated planning. This initiative is set to provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services across the region, ultimately fostering economic development and improving the overall railway experience in India.