13 Major Dams in Arunachal Get Union Cabinet Nod, Aiming for 12,723 MW Power Output

The Union Cabinet has approved for the construction of 13 major dams in Arunachal Pradesh, with a combined target of generating 12,723 MW of electricity. These dams will be constructed on key rivers and sub-rivers, including the Siang, Subansiri, and Jia Bharali, many of which flow into Assam.
Among the approved projects, two major dams will be built on the Subansiri River and its tributary, the Kamala River. The Subansiri Upper Dam aims to generate 2,000 MW of electricity, while the Subansiri Middle Dam has a target of producing 1,800 MW.
As per reports, large dam will also be constructed in the upper region of the Gerukamukh hydropower project.
A mega dam is also planned on the Lohit River in Anjaw district, with the Kalai-II dam targeting a generation capacity of 1,200 MW.
Additionally, 10 major dams will be built on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh. Five of these will be located in Shi Yomi district, and the remaining five in Dibang Valley district. Notable projects include the Neing Dam, with a target of generating 1,000 MW, and the Etalin Dam, which is set to produce 3,097 MW of electricity.
With these projects, the Indian government is making significant strides toward enhancing the country’s hydropower capacity and meeting its growing energy demands.