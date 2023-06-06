IIT KGP Student Death: Calcutta HC Orders Kharagpur Police to Include Section 302

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Kharagpur police to include Section 302 in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed’s death case.
Last month, a team of the West Bengal Police exhumed Faizan Ahmed’s body from a burial ground in Assam’s Dibrugarh after an order for the exhumation was passed by the Calcutta High Court to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta stating it was necessary to ascertain if he died by suicide or not.
As per sources, after the second autopsy was conducted, the court order said that it was a homicide and that in the next hearing it would be decided who would be investigating the matter.
The court has so far not allowed IIT Kharagpur to get a copy of the autopsy, sources further said.
Notably, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) talks about the punishment of the offender who is guilty of committing murder. This Section states that whoever has committed murder shall be punished with either imprisonment for life or the death penalty along with a fine, depending upon the seriousness of the crime.
It may be mentioned that Faizan was a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. He was found in a half-melted condition in a hostel room at the IIT Kharagpur on October 14. Faizan's parents filed a writ petition in the Calcutta HC, alleging that their son had been killed.