Calcutta HC Transfers Birbhum Massacre Case To CBI

The Calcutta High Court instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the Birbhum case on Friday in which eight people were burnt alive.

Denying a request from the Mamata Banerjee government to not give the case to the central agency, Calcutta High Court transferred the case today to CBI.

Eight people, all women and children, were beaten and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday in West Bengal’s Birbhum.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing furious backlash from the opposition BJP over the incident. Speaking on the incident CM Banerjee had alleged that “something big” was behind the incident.

She has said that the suspects will be hunted down if they failed to surrender themselves.