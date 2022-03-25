Yogi Adityanath To Take Oath As CM In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for a second stint. The ceremony will be held in Lucknow where sitting CM Adityanath will formally take oath at 4 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will be present at the ceremony. Along with them, chief ministers of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states will be present.
Yogi Adityanath was announced as the CM of Uttar Pradesh by BJP legislators on Thursday.
During the event, Adityanath reminded the audience that it was the first time a Chief Minister was getting a second straight term in the state.
He had said, “With this election, the BJP also showed that elections can be "fought on nationalism and good governance.”
Adityanath said, “The party believed in me in 2017. I was just a normal MP and I had no administrative experience and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister were like guardians to me and told me how to being good governance to UP."
Notably, the BJP won a consecutive term in the recently held elections after BJP secured 274 seats in the 403 seat assembly, well beyond the majority mark of 202.
BJP also became the first ruling party to return to power in Uttar Pradesh since 1985.