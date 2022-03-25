Yogi Adityanath To Take Oath As CM In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for a second stint. The ceremony will be held in Lucknow where sitting CM Adityanath will formally take oath at 4 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will be present at the ceremony. Along with them, chief ministers of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states will be present.

Yogi Adityanath was announced as the CM of Uttar Pradesh by BJP legislators on Thursday.

During the event, Adityanath reminded the audience that it was the first time a Chief Minister was getting a second straight term in the state.