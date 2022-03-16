Caretaker Manipur CM N Biren Singh Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Ahead of the government formation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi congratulated Singh for BJP’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“Met N Biren Singh and congratulated him on BJP's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Manipur," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Singh is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

In the 60-member House, the BJP won a clear majority in the Assembly polls in Manipur by bagging 32 seats.

Biren Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, met the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also.

As per reports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to visit Manipur in the coming days for the party legislature meeting.

Also Read: Mizoram: Schools to Re-open from April 5