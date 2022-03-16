Mizoram: Schools to Re-open from April 5

The Mizoram government has decided to reopen all schools from April 5 in view of the improving Covid-19 situation in the state.

This was informed by the state education minister Lalchhandama Ralte at a meeting of school department officials and representatives of teachers’ associations on Tuesday.

Ralte said, “Students’ career has been greatly affected as schools could not be opened normally for quite a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said that the decision has been taken after consulting higher authorities and a thorough study of standard operating procedures.

The minister further said, “All the formalities and necessary arrangements for the re-opening of schools across the state have been made.”

Special arrangements have also been taken for students who could not complete class 10 and 12 board examinations this year.

Schools had been shut for several months starting from March 2020 due to the spread of the pandemic.

