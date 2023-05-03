Cargo Ship from Kolkata to Sittwe on May 4, Heralds Alternative Route to NE

The ship will test the facilities at the newly opened port in Myanmar’s Sittwe. The project aims to enhance trade and commerce between India and Myanmar by providing an alternative route to India's northeastern states, which are currently limited by the Siliguri Corridor.

Once operational, the Sittwe Port will serve as another gateway to the North East region via Sittwe Port. The project is part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, which is a $500 million investment aimed at accelerating infrastructure and economic development in both countries.