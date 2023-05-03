Cargo Ship from Kolkata to Sittwe on May 4, Heralds Alternative Route to NE

A cargo ship is set to leave the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata on May 4 (Thursday), as part of a trial run for the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport project.
The ship will test the facilities at the newly opened port in Myanmar’s Sittwe. The project aims to enhance trade and commerce between India and Myanmar by providing an alternative route to India's northeastern states, which are currently limited by the Siliguri Corridor.
Once operational, the Sittwe Port will serve as another gateway to the North East region via Sittwe Port. The project is part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, which is a $500 million investment aimed at accelerating infrastructure and economic development in both countries.
It includes constructing a deepwater port in Sittwe, dredging the Kaladan River, constructing a river port at Paletwa in Chin State, Myanmar, and upgrading highways from Paletwa to Myeikwa on the Indo-Myanmar border.
The cargo ship will travel from Kolkata to Sittwe, followed by a riverboat journey to Paletwa and then by road to Mizoram in Northeast India. The port aims to handle 74-75 million tonnes of cargo in the current fiscal year, following the handling of 65.66 million tonnes in FY'23, as stated by SMP Chairman H L Harandh during a felicitation event for port users.
The first cargo ship will depart from the Netaji Subhas Dock at the Kolkata Port on May 4 and is expected to arrive at the deepwater port of Sittwe on May 9. The reception ceremony for the cargo ship will be led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.