Cargo Ship To Sittwe Sails From Kolkata, New Route For NE

The Northeast region of India is set to witness a major transformation with the opening of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar. The port, built under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, is aimed at providing alternate access to international sea routes for landlocked Northeast India.
The MV-ITT LION (V-273) carrying 20,000 bags containing 1,000 metric tonnes of cement began its journey from Kolkata to Sittwe Port today, carrying with it the hopes and aspirations of the people of Northeast India.
At a ceremony held today Minister of State (MoS) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur flagged off MV-ITT LION (V-273) from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed deep satisfaction at the beginning of cargo operations between the two ports. He credited the success of the project to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "Act East" policy.
The Sittwe port is expected to unlock huge potential for growth and efficient transportation between the two regions, leading to a transformational rise of prosperity and economic development.
The Kaladan project will provide alternate connectivity from the eastern coast of India to the Northeastern states through the Sittwe port.
The port will open up new opportunities for trade and transit, benefiting both India's Northeast and Myanmar's Rakhine State, and enhancing trade and commerce between the two countries and the wider region.