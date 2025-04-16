Cargo Traffic on National Waterways Hits All-Time High in 2024-25

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), functioning under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has reported a historic achievement in cargo movement for the fiscal year 2024–25. A record-breaking 145.5 million tonnes (MT) of cargo was transported via National Waterways (NWs), marking an all-time high for the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector.

According to an official statement from the ministry, this represents a significant leap from the 18.10 MT recorded in FY14, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.86%. Compared to FY24, cargo traffic on NWs rose by 9.34% in FY25.

The number of operational waterways has also increased from 24 to 29 during the fiscal year, further strengthening the infrastructure and enabling higher cargo throughput.

Coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand, and fly ash were the top five commodities moved, collectively accounting for over 68% of the total cargo transported on National Waterways in FY25.

The surge in cargo movement is attributed to a series of strategic policy interventions and infrastructure enhancements undertaken by the government in recent years. One such initiative is the Jalvahak Cargo Promotion Scheme, introduced in December 2023, which incentivises cargo owners and operators by reimbursing up to 35% of the actual operating costs incurred on waterway journeys. As part of this scheme, scheduled cargo services have been launched on NW-1, NW-2, and NW-16 through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes, aiming to shift approximately 800 million tonne-kilometres of cargo to the IWT mode—about 17% of the current cargo volume of 4,700 million tonne-kilometres.

In addition, the recently notified National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025 aim to promote private sector participation in the development of inland terminals. The regulations simplify the process of obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) through a digital platform, thereby encouraging public, private, and joint venture investments in the sector.

To enhance navigability and efficiency, end-to-end dredging contracts have been awarded for critical stretches of the NWs. Moreover, the deployment of Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) and Ro-Pax services has further contributed to seamless cargo movement.

Digital initiatives have also played a crucial role in the sector’s growth. The CAR-D portal and PANI portal have improved the ease of doing business, while the centralised databases Jalyaan and Navic facilitate digital registration of vessels and crew. The introduction of Naudarshika, the National River Traffic and Navigational System, ensures safer and smoother operations of inland vessels.

Additionally, the development of comprehensive IWT infrastructure, including terminals, night navigation aids, and navigational locks, continues to bolster the sector.