Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Rs 50,000 Cr Plan to Boost Inland Waterways

The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years to enhance infrastructure on India’s national waterways.

The announcements were made during the council’s second meeting, held in Kaziranga, Assam on 10th January, and presided over by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The event witnessed ministerial participation from Union Minister of State for MoPSW Shantanu Thakur and transport ministers from several states, including Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The council launched several initiatives, including the Riverine Community Development Scheme, aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of communities residing along the banks of national waterways. The scheme seeks to promote trade, tourism, and skill development while preserving traditional riverine knowledge.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal emphasized the role of inland waterways in economic development, saying, “Under the dynamic leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are rejuvenating inland waterways to decongest railways and roadways, providing a viable, sustainable, and efficient mode of transportation for passengers and cargo operators.”

Sarbananda Sonowal

Major Announcements and Investments

Sonowal announced investments exceeding Rs 1,400 crore for enhancing inland waterways transport across 21 states. Notable among these is the launch of the National River Traffic and Navigation System (NRT&NS) to ensure seamless and safe movement of inland vessels. The minister also unveiled the Jalvahak scheme to incentivize long-haul cargo movement via waterways, focusing on key routes such as NW 1 (Ganga), NW 2 (Brahmaputra), and NW 16 (Barak).

Additionally, he announced the introduction of 1,000 green vessels in the next five years, emphasizing the government’s commitment to green shipping.

Highlighting the focus on employment generation, Sonowal said, “We are planning to develop shipbuilding and repair facilities across all national waterways. This will reduce logistics costs, boost ancillary industries, and create employment opportunities for riparian communities.”

The IWDC also focused on boosting cruise tourism. The Cruise Bharat Mission aims to establish 10 sea cruise terminals, 100 river cruise terminals, and five marinas over the next five years. A river cruise tourism circuit from Kailash Mandir to the Taj Mahal along NW 110 in Agra is being developed to offer a unique perspective of the iconic monument from the river.

Regional Highlights

In Assam, over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in recent years for developing the state’s waterways. Sonowal announced the establishment of a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Dibrugarh to train manpower and encourage innovation in the inland waterways sector. He also revealed plans for four new tourist jetties at Biswanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, Silghat, and Guijan, alongside the refurbishment of the historic IWAI building in Dibrugarh.

Goa is set to receive 10 community jetties across rivers Mandovi, Cumberjua, and Zuari, as well as three additional jetties on rivers Sal and Chapora. The state’s inland waterways will also benefit from enhanced fairway maintenance and the deployment of Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS).

In Uttar Pradesh, the government plans to construct eight floating jetties in Mathura, two steel jetties in Ayodhya, and an electric catamaran. A ship repair facility will also be established in Ghazipur to minimize vessel downtime due to maintenance.

Highlights of the event

Green Shipping and International Collaboration

Sonowal highlighted the government’s push for sustainable development through green shipping initiatives. “More than Rs 23,000 crore has been earmarked for new national waterways development and green shipping initiatives,” he said. Amphibian and cutter suction dredgers will also be deployed to maintain fairways on national waterways.

The IWDC emphasized regional trade and connectivity through strategic projects and agreements with neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. The aim is to facilitate seamless transport and boost economic integration in South Asia.

The second meeting of the IWDC marked a significant step in bolstering India’s inland waterways infrastructure. The comprehensive development of national waterways aims to transform them into a reliable and sustainable mode of transportation, fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for riverine communities.

As Sonowal remarked, “The strategic significance of these investments underscores our commitment to unlocking the immense potential of inland waterways for the prosperity of our nation.”