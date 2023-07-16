Case Registered after Assam Caller Warns of Hijack Threat to Delhi-Tel Aviv Flight

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with a call to an Air India call center in Pune on July 13, warning of a hijack threat to a Delhi-Tel Aviv flight.
The caller introduced himself as Anurag, a resident of Assam. According to Anurag, he overheard another person saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked.
As per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police, the call was received at 6:05 am on July 13.
The FIR copy said, “Following the call thrtening the hijacking of an Air India Delhi-Tel Avivi flight, a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened at Guwahati airport and a special security committee also met over it from 9.16 am to 11.15 am, on 13 July.”
The case has been registered at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police station in New Delhi under sections 82,341,505(1)(b),507 of of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Delhi Police further added that so far nothing suspicious has come up. Further investigation is underway into the matter.