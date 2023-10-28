National

Cash-For-Query: Date Re-Scheduled, MP Mahua Moitra to Appear Before Ethics Committee on Nov 2

The chairperson of the committee has conveyed to the TMC MP Mahua Moitra that a request for further extension of the date for appearing before the committee for any reason would not be entertained.
In context to the alleged unethical conduct by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Committee on Ethics in Lok Sabha acceded to the request of the leader for an extension of the date for appearing before the aforementioned committee i.e. re-scheduling the sitting of the committee.

Thus, the TMC MP will now have to appear before the committee at around 11 am on November 2, 2023.

The chairperson of the committee has conveyed to the TMC MP Mahua Moitra that a request for further extension of the date for appearing before the committee for any reason would not be entertained.

Further, the chairperson of the committee has directed the TMC leader for a necessary confirmation in this regard by October 31, 2023.

Earlier, MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint against MP Moitra for alleged direct involvement in Cash for Query in Parliament.

The complaint was lodged before the Committee on Ethics on October 15, 2023.

