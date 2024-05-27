Caught on CCTV: Elderly Man Flung In Air By Audi In Noida, Dies

An elderly man died after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Janak Dev Shah who lived in Sector 53 and was a former Group D employee with All India Radio.
The incident occurred around 6:30 am, and the car was reportedly being driven recklessly. In the accident, which was captured on CCTV, the man can be seen crossing a road near Sector 24 area when suddenly, the car comes from the front and hits him.
“An FIR was promptly filed, and legal procedures, including a post-mortem, were initiated. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle, and various police teams are actively working on the case,” stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra.