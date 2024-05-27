National

Caught on CCTV: Elderly Man Flung In Air By Audi In Noida, Dies

The deceased was identified as Janak Dev Shah who lived in Sector 53 and was a former Group D employee with All India Radio.
Caught on CCTV: Elderly Man Flung In Air By Audi In Noida, Dies
Caught on CCTV: Elderly Man Flung In Air By Audi In Noida, Dies
Pratidin Time

An elderly man died after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Janak Dev Shah who lived in Sector 53 and was a former Group D employee with All India Radio.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am, and the car was reportedly being driven recklessly. In the accident, which was captured on CCTV, the man can be seen crossing a road near Sector 24 area when suddenly, the car comes from the front and hits him.

“An FIR was promptly filed, and legal procedures, including a post-mortem, were initiated. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle, and various police teams are actively working on the case,” stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

Caught on CCTV: Elderly Man Flung In Air By Audi In Noida, Dies
PUNE TRAGEDY: Builder’s Teenage Drunk Son Killed Two Young Lives
Hit And Run
Noida Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/caught-on-cctv-elderly-man-flung-in-air-by-audi-in-noida-dies
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com