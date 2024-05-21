PUNE TRAGEDY: Builder’s Teenage Drunk Son Killed Two Young Lives

Two youngsters tragically lost their lives when a speeding luxury car driven by the 17 year old drunkson of a prominent builder collided with their motorcycle on early morning of May 19 near Kalyani Nagar in Pune City. The car was registered in his father's name and did not have a number plate, the police said.
CCTV Footage shows the accused teen and his friends sitting in a bar and drinking liquor before the accident.
The two deceased have been identified as IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. The accused minor was detained and taken to the police station. However, he was granted bail within 14-15 hours in a record by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write a "300-word essay" on the topic of road accidents.
The board also directed the youth to be referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre for counselling, work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, get treatment to help him quit drinking and undergo psychiatric counselling, said defense lawyer Prashant Patil.
The police have filed cases against the minor accused’s father under sections 75 (willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses) and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act (supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs) and also against proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25. The father was arrested for allowing the minor to drive the high-end car without license.