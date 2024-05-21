PUNE TRAGEDY: Builder’s Teenage Drunk Son Killed Two Young Lives

The police have filed cases against the minor accused’s father under sections 75 (willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses) and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act (supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs) and also against proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25. The father was arrested for allowing the minor to drive the high-end car without license.