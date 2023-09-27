Cauvery Crisis: BJP Leaders Protest Against Karnataka Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday held a protest against the Karnataka government in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. Protesters at the scene raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar calling them agents of Tamil Nadu and DMK.
Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa staged a sit-in protest against the state government over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru.
Yediyurappa was quoted by ANI as saying, "Our CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, they must know, that they should not behave like Tamil Nadu agents. They must realise the actual facts. In almost all our reservoirs there is no water at all and it is not sufficient for even drinking purposes... PM can't interfere in this, the case is in SC. It's not possible for him to interfere..."
He also said that the CM and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar were acting like agents of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was facing the crisis.
South Bengalore BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka must take steps to stop the water that is being released to Tamil Nadu.
Surya said, "Karnataka government has completely failed in putting forth proper details to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) committee. Showing fingers towards to central govt is not going to work. Central official work has been done. Now it is in the hands of authorities and the Supreme Court."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa said , "The present Congress govt has not taken the Cauvery issue seriously. Farmers are literally on the streets and day by day the water is flowing to Tamil Nadu. The state government has completely failed in fulfilling its responsibility. The question of PM intervening in this issue does not rise because it is your (present Congress government) failure..."
Responding to the protests by the BJP State Home Minister G Parmeshwara said that the state government was capable of dealing with the issue.
"As a government we have some responsibilities, let them do their politics in Cauvery issue. Government will take care of our farmers" said Parmeshwara.
Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramiah has said that the state will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in the Supreme Court.
"The Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has ordered the release of 3000 cubic metres of water, and I have already spoken with our advocates." They have advised us to appeal this order to the Supreme Court. We will contest it in the Supreme Court. "We don't have any water to give to Tamil Nadu," Karnataka's Chief Minister stated.
The CWRC had directed Karnataka to discharge 3000 cubic metres of Cauvery water to Biligundlu from September 28 to October 15, 2023. Earlier, the amount of water to be released was 5000 cusecs.