CBCI Urges NDA Govt to Uphold Constitutional Values & Ensure Welfare of All Citizens

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed its heartfelt satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. The CBCI highlighted that this event underscores the strength and vibrancy of India's democratic ethos and the steadfast adherence to the values enshrined in the Constitution.
In a statement, the CBCI extended its congratulations to Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The CBCI emphasized that with such a significant mandate comes the equally significant responsibility of upholding democratic values and addressing the diverse needs of the nation.
The CBCI stressed the importance of respecting and safeguarding the Constitution of India, which they regard as the cornerstone of the country’s democracy. They appealed to the NDA government to diligently uphold constitutional values, ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens. The CBCI called for the government to be inclusive, transparent, and committed to the welfare of all sections of society, especially the marginalized and vulnerable.
Expressing trust in Narendra Modi's leadership, the CBCI hoped the government would remain committed to these fundamental principles. Additionally, the CBCI acknowledged the spirited participation of all political parties and their candidates in the democratic process, extending congratulations to those elected to the 18th Lok Sabha, irrespective of party affiliation. They emphasized the importance of elected leaders serving as effective voices for the people, addressing their concerns and aspirations within the legislative framework.
The CBCI looks forward to a government dedicated to the progress and development of India, working harmoniously towards the collective good of the nation. They expressed hope that the elected leaders would be guided by wisdom and compassion in their journey of governance.