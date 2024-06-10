Modi 3.0 Govt's First Decision Dedicated To Farmers

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi on Monday signed his first file authorizing the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores.
After signing the file, PM Modi said, “Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”
Additionally, PM Modi, in his first Union Cabinet meeting after being sworn in for his third term, took a significant decision to assist three crore additional rural and urban households in constructing homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
The Union Cabinet's resolution aims to address the increasing housing needs of newly eligible families. Since its inception in 2015-16, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been pivotal in providing housing assistance to both rural and urban households, ensuring homes are equipped with basic amenities. To date, 4.21 crore houses have been constructed for eligible poor families under various housing schemes in the past decade.
Each home built under PMAY is furnished with essential facilities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and functional household tap connections, achieved through integration with other central and state government schemes.
Launched in June 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission targets housing for all in urban areas by 2022. The Union Cabinet extended PMAY-U until December 31, 2024, in August 2022, excluding the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), to ensure the completion of houses sanctioned by March 31, 2022. This initiative remains a cornerstone program under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), reflecting the government’s commitment to improving housing conditions across India.