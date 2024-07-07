CBI Arrests Seven in South Central Railway Bribery Case

Search Operations:

CBI conducted extensive searches in Guntakal, Ananatapur, Nellore, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Bangalore. These searches led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices, further solidifying the case against the accused.

The arrests and subsequent investigations underscore the CBI's commitment to rooting out corruption within public institutions, ensuring accountability and transparency in public service.