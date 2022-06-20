National

CBI Carries Out Operation At Drug Controller's Office

Acting on inputs of exchange of bribery, a team from CBI conducted an operation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained some people at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) in Delhi on Monday allegedly in connection with a bribery case.

According to officials, the role of the joint drugs controller S Eswara Reddy is under the scanner.

Acting on inputs of taking a bribe, a team from CBI conducted an operation.

They carried out a trap operation in which some persons were detained, officials informed.

They said that the searches were conducted as a part of this operation.

