CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids on Telecom Agents in Crackdown on Unauthorized SIM Cards

In a major crackdown under Operation Chakra-V targeting cybercrime and digital fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched coordinated searches at multiple locations across eight states to curb the issuance and misuse of unauthorized SIM cards. The raids targeted premises of various Point of Sale (PoS) agents of telecom operators allegedly colluding with cybercriminals and certain telecom executives.

The operation covered 38 PoS agents across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. These SIM cards were reportedly being used in a range of illegal activities, including digital arrest cases, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment scams, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) frauds.

During the searches, CBI seized numerous incriminating items, including mobile phones, electronic devices, copies of KYC documents, and identified individuals—particularly middlemen—involved in distributing unauthorized SIM cards. Movable assets acquired through proceeds of crime were also confiscated.

In connection with the investigation, five persons have been arrested from four different states for their role in unauthorized sale of SIM cards by violating KYC norms in conspiracy.

This operation marks a significant step by the CBI to strengthen the fight against cybercrime by cracking down on the misuse of telecom infrastructure.

