Cyber Crime Alert: AI-Powered WhatsApp Scam Targeting Assam

A new and dangerous cyber scam is making the rounds in Assam, where cybercriminals are using AI technology to deceive and steal from unsuspecting victims. The scam involves cybercriminals calling victims on WhatsApp using numbers that appear to belong to friends or relatives.

These scammers often impersonate familiar voices and ask for one-time passwords (OTP's), which they use to gain access to the victim's WhatsApp account.

Once the scammer gets the OTP, the victim’s WhatsApp is locked, and the criminal gains full access to all the data on the platform. The criminal may then demand large sums of money, threatening to unlock the account or even blackmailing the victim with sensitive data found on the app.

Recently, the Cyber Crime unit of Guwahati's Cyber Police Station registered five cases in a single day, with over 25 victims filing complaints about such scams. Authorities are urging people to be cautious and avoid trusting WhatsApp calls from familiar numbers, even if they seem to be from friends or family members.

The Crime Branch's Cyber Cell has issued a warning to the public, urging them not to share OTP's under any circumstances and to report suspicious calls immediately to the police.

