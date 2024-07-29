CBI Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The case has drawn considerable attention, and recently, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI. The court also considered his application for interim bail during the hearing. CBI lawyer DP Singh argued that the material on record justifies the need for Kejriwal’s arrest, highlighting that the investigation is still ongoing and not subject to re-evaluation of evidence at this stage. Singh pointed out that Kejriwal's evasive responses during his interrogation on June 25, 2024, made custodial interrogation necessary to uncover the truth and facilitate the investigation.