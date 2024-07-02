Delhi High Court Issues Notice to CBI, Seeks Response on Kejriwal's Arrest

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and trial court order in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
According to reports, the bench, led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, has asked the CBI to respond within seven days. Kejriwal's legal team has been allowed to file a rejoinder within two days after the CBI's response.
The court has scheduled the matter for further arguments on July 17.
On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court challenging his recent arrest by the CBI in connection with the Excise Policy case. Kejriwal contested the legality of his arrest and challenges the trial court's decision to remand him to three days of CBI custody, arguing that the decision was unjust.
Subsequently, on June 29, the trial court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12, citing his alleged role as one of the main conspirators and the ongoing investigation that may require further custodial interrogation.
Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from the Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody till July 3 in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).