CBI Intensifies Probe into Kolkata Rape and Murder Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The former principal of the institution, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was subjected to a marathon interrogation session on Saturday, marking the second consecutive day of questioning. The CBI is focusing on the events surrounding the tragic incident, particularly the actions and knowledge of the hospital's administration.
During the interrogation, Dr. Ghosh was questioned about his whereabouts on the night of the crime, who first informed him about the incident, and what his immediate response was. Investigators also cross-checked his statements with those of other doctors, interns, and nurses who were on duty at the hospital that night. Initial reports suggest that some of his responses were unclear, prompting further scrutiny by the CBI.
In addition to questioning Dr. Ghosh about the incident, the CBI also examined the work roster of the chest medicine department, where the victim was employed. It was revealed that the trainee doctor had been made to work for up to 48 hours consecutively, raising concerns about potential labor law violations. The investigation has so far seen the questioning of 20 individuals from a list of 40, including doctors and police officers.
To assist with the investigation, the CBI has enlisted the help of two psychologists from New Delhi, who are participating in the questioning process. Additionally, a CBI team visited the residence of the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, in South Kolkata. The team spoke with his mother and other acquaintances to trace his movements on the day of the crime, as they attempt to piece together the events leading up to the incident.
Meanwhile, public outrage over the incident has led to widespread protests in Kolkata. In response, the Kolkata Police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which bans large gatherings in certain areas of the city for seven days. The order, issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, prohibits any unlawful assembly, carrying of weapons, or any acts likely to disturb public peace.
Earlier, the trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital earlier this month, and her autopsy report revealed signs of severe torture, including multiple injuries and evidence of strangulation. The case has sparked demands for justice and brought renewed attention to the safety and working conditions of medical professionals in the state-run hospital.