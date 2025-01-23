CBI Officer Accused of Bribery in Pakistani Spy Recruitment Case; Calcutta HC Seeks Report

A case of a Pakistani spy securing a position in the Indian Army using forged documents had surfaced, leading the Calcutta High Court to order a CBI investigation. Now, questions are being raised against the CBI investigating officer in the case.

On Tuesday, petitioner Vishnu Choudhary alleged before the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh that an inspector-rank officer of the CBI investigation team accepted a bribe of ₹3 lakh from the prime accused to weaken the case.

The accused, Mahesh Choudhary, has been named in the case.

The petitioner also claimed that Mahesh Choudhary was the one who provided the fake residence certificate.

Vishnu Choudhary further stated that he has been receiving death threats for speaking out against the gang and fears for his life.

After hearing the allegations, Justice Ghosh directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation.

The court also instructed Mogra Police Station in Hooghly to ensure the petitioner's security.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 21.

